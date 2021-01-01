Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Honor 9A
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- Weighs 36 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9A
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Fingerprint scanner
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (98K versus 89K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (537 against 432 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|301 ppi
|278 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.1%
|81.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.1%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1492:1
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01 +1%
177
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
815
Honor 9A +12%
914
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
89907
Honor 9A +10%
98788
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|7.1 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|3:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|April 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 137 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9A is definitely a better buy.
