Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А01
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A01
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 91K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% higher pixel density (415 vs 301 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 340 mAh larger battery capacity: 3340 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 301 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
P30 Lite +17%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
P30 Lite +12%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G51
GPU clock 450 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
176
P30 Lite +78%
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
804
P30 Lite +60%
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01
70706
P30 Lite +96%
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
91573
P30 Lite +53%
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 10.0
OS size 7.1 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power - 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A01
n/a
P30 Lite
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A01
n/a
P30 Lite
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A01
n/a
P30 Lite
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Samsung Galaxy A31
2. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Samsung Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A
4. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Xiaomi Redmi 7A
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
6. Huawei P30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi A3
8. Huawei P30 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
9. Huawei P30 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Huawei P30 Lite vs Huawei P30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish