Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Y5 (2017), which is powered by MediaTek MT6737 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.