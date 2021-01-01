Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Y7 (2019) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)

Самсунг Галакси А01
VS
Хуавей У7 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy A01
Huawei Y7 (2019)

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 269 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (540 against 422 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Y7 (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 301 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 80.28%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 34.4 ms
Contrast - 1116:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
Y7 (2019) +28%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Y7 (2019) +7%
80.28%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Huawei Y7 (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 506
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01
70706
Y7 (2019) +3%
72484
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
91573
Y7 (2019)
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 8.2
OS size 7.1 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
Y7 (2019)
86.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 January 2018
Release date February 2020 February 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y7 (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

