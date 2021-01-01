Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Huawei Y7 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Huawei Y7 (2019), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
- The phone is 2-years newer
- 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 269 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6 mm narrower
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y7 (2019)
- Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (540 against 422 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Thinner bezels – 5.18% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
49
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
27
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
60
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
45
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
46
44
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|301 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75.1%
|80.28%
|RGB color space
|-
|93%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|34.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1116:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
804
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
70706
Y7 (2019) +3%
72484
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91573
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|EMUI 8.2
|OS size
|7.1 GB
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|-
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|January 2018
|Release date
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 169 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|0.3 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|0.55 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Y7 (2019).
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4