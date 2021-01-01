Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Motorola Moto G Play (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.