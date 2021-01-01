Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Nokia 2.4
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Nokia 2.4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
- 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 270 PPI)
- Weighs 40 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.4 mm narrower
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 159 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.4
- Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
- The phone is 9-months newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
50
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|301 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|75.1%
|80.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|94%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1712:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
|165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|149 gramm (5.26 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Gray, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 505
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|450 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~48 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2, 3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|16 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01 +11%
177
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01 +64%
814
496
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
87653
Nokia 2.4 +9%
95384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2
|Android One
|OS size
|7.1 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|3:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/5"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2019
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 100 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.56 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 2.4 is definitely a better buy.
