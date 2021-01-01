Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.