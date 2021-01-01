Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs 3.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Nokia 3.1 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A01
Nokia 3.1 Plus

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Nokia 3.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 268 PPI)
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 141 points
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 3.1 Plus
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 3500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (510 against 428 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
3.1 Plus

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 301 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 77.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.5%
PWM - 2427 Hz
Response time - 39 ms
Contrast - 3094:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
428 nits
3.1 Plus +19%
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
3.1 Plus +3%
77.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Nokia 3.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01 +26%
177
3.1 Plus
141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
87653
3.1 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2 Android One
OS size 7.1 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K3L5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/5" 1/4"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
3.1 Plus
75.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 October 2018
Release date February 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.411 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.576 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 3.1 Plus.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
