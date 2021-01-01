Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs 5.1 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.1 Plus
  • 72% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (150K versus 87K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (495 against 428 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 294 and 177 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
5.1 Plus

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 5.86 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 301 ppi 287 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 79.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 56.2 ms
Contrast - 1425:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
428 nits
5.1 Plus +16%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 149.5 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
5.1 Plus +6%
79.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P60
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 450 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~86 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
177
5.1 Plus +66%
294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
814
5.1 Plus +76%
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
87653
5.1 Plus +72%
150752

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2 Android One
OS size 7.1 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3060 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
5.1 Plus
85 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 August 2018
Release date February 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.778 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 1.885 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Nokia 5.1 Plus. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

