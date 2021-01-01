Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Nokia 5.3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Nokia 5.3

Samsung Galaxy A01
Nokia 5.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Nokia 5.3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • 12% higher pixel density (301 vs 268 PPI)
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.7 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Nokia 5.3
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 87K)
  • Has a 0.85 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (479 against 428 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Nokia 5.3

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 301 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 82.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 43 ms
Contrast - 1137:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
428 nits
Nokia 5.3 +12%
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Nokia 5.3 +10%
82.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Nokia 5.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 610
GPU clock 450 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
177
Nokia 5.3 +73%
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
814
Nokia 5.3 +70%
1386
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
87653
Nokia 5.3 +90%
166606

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2 Android One
OS size 7.1 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A01
n/a
Nokia 5.3
75.2 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date February 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia 5.3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

