Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Oppo A5s

Самсунг Галакси А01
VS
Оппо А5с
Samsung Galaxy A01
Oppo A5s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 271 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5s
  • Comes with 1230 mAh larger battery capacity: 4230 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Oppo A5s

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 301 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 75.1% 81.6%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01
422 nits
Oppo A5s
n/a

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 155.9 mm (6.14 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Oppo A5s +9%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Oppo A5s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 450 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
176
Oppo A5s +2%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
804
Oppo A5s +23%
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A01
70706
Oppo A5s +22%
86231
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
91573
Oppo A5s +9%
100073
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1
ROM One UI Core 3.1 ColorOS 5.2
OS size 7.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4230 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" -
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2019 April 2019
Release date February 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A01. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A5s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (20%)
12 (80%)
Total votes: 15

