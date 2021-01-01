Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.