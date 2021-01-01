Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A01 vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A01 vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01
VS
Оппо Реалми 6 Про
Oppo Realme 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A01 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439) that was released on December 18, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • Weighs 53 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 87K)
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A01
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 301 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 75.1% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.4%
PWM - 2336 Hz
Response time - 28.4 ms
Contrast - 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A01 +3%
428 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 146.2 mm (5.76 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 149 gramm (5.26 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A01
75.1%
Realme 6 Pro +13%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A01 and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 505 Adreno 618
GPU clock 450 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~48 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 16 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A01
177
Realme 6 Pro +202%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A01
814
Realme 6 Pro +101%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A01
87653
Realme 6 Pro +208%
269673

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2 Realme UI
OS size 7.1 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power - 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A01
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/5" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced December 2019 March 2020
Release date February 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 100 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Galaxy A31
2. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Galaxy A20
3. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Xiaomi Redmi 8A
4. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
5. Samsung Galaxy A01 or Huawei Y6 (2019)
6. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Realme XT
10. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish