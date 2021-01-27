Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02 vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (107K versus 56K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 66% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 105 points
  • Weighs 56 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 36.4 ms
Contrast - 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02
n/a
Honor 8A
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02 +3%
81.9%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 570 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02
105
Honor 8A +66%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02
397
Honor 8A +125%
893
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A02
n/a
Honor 8A
86288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02
56283
Honor 8A +91%
107721
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 9.4 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02
n/a
Honor 8A
89.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced January 2021 January 2019
Release date January 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A02 is definitely a better buy.

