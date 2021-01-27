Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.