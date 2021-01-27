Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02 vs P40 Lite E – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Huawei P40 Lite E

Самсунг Галакси А02
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт Е
Samsung Galaxy A02
Huawei P40 Lite E

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite E, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite E
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (154K versus 56K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02
vs
P40 Lite E

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 82.4%

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02
81.9%
P40 Lite E +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Huawei P40 Lite E in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Mali-G51
GPU clock 570 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02
105
P40 Lite E +212%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02
397
P40 Lite E +233%
1323
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A02
n/a
P40 Lite E
136067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02
56283
P40 Lite E +174%
154146
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 EMUI 9
OS size 9.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 March 2020
Release date January 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite E is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A11
2. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A01
3. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A01 Core
4. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy M02s
5. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A32 4G
6. P40 Lite E vs P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite E vs Mi A3
8. P40 Lite E vs Redmi Note 8T
9. P40 Lite E vs Redmi 8
10. P40 Lite E vs Huawei P40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish