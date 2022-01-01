Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.