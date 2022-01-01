Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Huawei Y6 (2019)
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Huawei Y6 (2019), which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y6 (2019)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
- Fingerprint scanner
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (82K versus 66K)
- Weighs 56 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|460 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|79.2%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.3%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|41.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1391:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|156.3 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|MediaTek Helio A22
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|1
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
106
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
400
|CPU
|22242
|30190
|GPU
|2843
|8035
|Memory
|21450
|24454
|UX
|19920
|20143
|Total score
|66371
|82009
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9.4 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2021
|March 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A02 is definitely a better buy.
