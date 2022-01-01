Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Motorola G Pure
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure
- Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
- 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (99K versus 66K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
15
22
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
45
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.9%
|80.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|167.4 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6739W
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|1500 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8100
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|570 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~21 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
106
G Pure +38%
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
405
G Pure +63%
661
|CPU
|22242
|-
|GPU
|2843
|-
|Memory
|21450
|-
|UX
|19920
|-
|Total score
|66821
|99147
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|9.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|-
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2021
|October 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.65 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.71 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Motorola G Pure. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1