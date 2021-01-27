Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02 vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Weighs 51 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 40.5 ms
Contrast - 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02
n/a
Nokia 1.3
410 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02 +6%
81.9%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 1500 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 -
Lithography process 28 nanometers -
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 -
GPU clock 570 MHz -
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02
56175
Nokia 1.3
55954

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 -
OS size 9.4 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS No
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02
n/a
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 March 2020
Release date January 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A02 is definitely a better buy.

