Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02 vs Oppo A15s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Oppo A15s

Samsung Galaxy A02
Oppo A15s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Oppo A15s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A15s
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (113K versus 57K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 180 and 106 points
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02
vs
Oppo A15s

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 83%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02
n/a
Oppo A15s
480 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02
81.9%
Oppo A15s +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Oppo A15s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 570 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02
106
Oppo A15s +70%
180
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02
405
Oppo A15s +151%
1018
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02
57774
Oppo A15s +96%
113054
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 9.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power - 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 December 2020
Release date January 2021 December 2020
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 138 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A15s. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02.

