Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A02 Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02 Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 66K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610

Fingerprint scanner

3.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 105 points

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

Reverse charging feature

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 81.6% Max. Brightness Galaxy A02 n/a Realme C21Y 397 nits

Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A02 81.9% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1500 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8100 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 570 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A02 105 Realme C21Y +232% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A02 399 Realme C21Y +224% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A02 66114 Realme C21Y +192% 193186 CPU 22242 66485 GPU 2843 32103 Memory 21450 37779 UX 19920 57506 Total score 66114 193186

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 9.4 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power - 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging No No Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2021 June 2021 Release date January 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C21Y is definitely a better buy.