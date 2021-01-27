Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси А02
Samsung Galaxy A02
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02 (with Mediatek MT6739W) that was released on January 27, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.8% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
  • 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 270 PPI)
  • 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 177 and 104 points
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.9% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02
n/a
Galaxy A01
425 nits

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02 +9%
81.9%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02 and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek MT6739W Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1500 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8100 Adreno 505
GPU clock 570 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~21 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02
104
Galaxy A01 +70%
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02
399
Galaxy A01 +102%
804
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 2
OS size - 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced January 2021 December 2019
Release date January 2021 February 2020
Launch price ~ 94 USD ~ 100 USD
SAR (head) 0.65 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.71 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

