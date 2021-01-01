Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (90K versus 79K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio A22
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 18.2 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 159 and 145 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 78.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
150 nits
Honor 8S
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s +5%
81.8%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 4 (4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
145
Honor 8S +10%
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s +31%
705
Honor 8S
538
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s +13%
90144
Honor 8S
79604

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM - EMUI 9.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 April 2019
Release date January 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A02s is definitely a better buy.

