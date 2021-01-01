Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.