Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Huawei Honor 9S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 145 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
- Weighs 20.2 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
26
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
49
Value for money
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|73.8%
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
145
Honor 9S +20%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
705
Honor 9S +27%
897
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
90144
Honor 9S +6%
95734
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|-
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|No
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 131 USD
|~ 87 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Conclusion
If the battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9S.
