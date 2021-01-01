Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Honor 9S – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Huawei Honor 9S

Самсунг Галакси А02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9S
Huawei Honor 9S

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Has a 1.05 inches larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Thinner bezels – 8% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9S
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 174 and 145 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 20.2 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Honor 9S

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.45 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 270 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 73.8%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
150 nits
Honor 9S
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s +11%
81.8%
Honor 9S
73.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Huawei Honor 9S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
145
Honor 9S +20%
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
705
Honor 9S +27%
897
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s
90144
Honor 9S +6%
95734

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM - Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 87 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
