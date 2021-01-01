Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs P Smart 2020 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Huawei P Smart 2020

Самсунг Галакси А02s
VS
Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Samsung Galaxy A02s
Huawei P Smart 2020

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart 2020, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • 64% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (159K versus 96K)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (448 against 405 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
P Smart 2020

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 99.5%
PWM - 344 Hz
Response time 37 ms 34 ms
Contrast 1095:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
405 nits
P Smart 2020 +11%
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s
81.8%
P Smart 2020 +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Huawei P Smart 2020 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory clock 933 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
129
P Smart 2020 +155%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
488
P Smart 2020 +179%
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s
96830
P Smart 2020 +64%
159009

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 3.1 Core EMUI 9.1
OS size 15 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:36 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
P Smart 2020
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02s +7%
80 dB
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2020
Release date January 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2020. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A11 and Samsung Galaxy A02s
2. Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Samsung Galaxy A02s
3. Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A02s
4. Samsung Galaxy A01 and Samsung Galaxy A02s
5. Apple iPhone 11 and Huawei P Smart 2020
6. Samsung Galaxy A21s and Huawei P Smart 2020
7. Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2020
8. Huawei P20 Lite and Huawei P Smart 2020
9. Huawei P Smart Z and Huawei P Smart 2020

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish