Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (167K versus 96K)
  • 55% higher pixel density (418 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (549 against 405 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 1095:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
405 nits
Huawei Y8p +36%
549 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s
81.8%
Huawei Y8p +2%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
129
Huawei Y8p +151%
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
488
Huawei Y8p +175%
1344
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy A02s
n/a
Huawei Y8p
134180
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s
96830
Huawei Y8p +73%
167338

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Core EMUI 10.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:36 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 May 2020
Release date January 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y8p is definitely a better buy.

