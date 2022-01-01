Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Motorola G Pure VS Samsung Galaxy A02s Motorola G Pure Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola G Pure, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Supports 15W fast charging

Has 2 SIM card slots

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Motorola G Pure Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz

Fingerprint scanner

The phone is 10-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G25

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 144 and 130 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.6% Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 1095:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A02s 405 nits G Pure n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.4 mm (6.59 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A02s +1% 81.8% G Pure 80.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Motorola G Pure in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G25 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A02s 130 G Pure +11% 144 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A02s 491 G Pure +34% 657 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A02s 97777 G Pure 97837 CPU 29781 - GPU 14379 - Memory 29514 - UX 24907 - Total score 97777 97837

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core Stock Android OS size 15 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A02s 80 dB G Pure n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 October 2021 Release date January 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola G Pure.