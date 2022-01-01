Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021) VS Samsung Galaxy A02s Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2021) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (208K versus 97K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

2.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 317 and 130 points

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 662

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A02s Price Motorola Moto G Power (2021) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 266 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.8% Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 1095:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A02s 405 nits Moto G Power (2021) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 206.5 gramm (7.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A02s 81.8% Moto G Power (2021) +2% 83.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Motorola Moto G Power (2021) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610 GPU clock 720 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A02s 130 Moto G Power (2021) +144% 317 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A02s 491 Moto G Power (2021) +179% 1368 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A02s 97777 Moto G Power (2021) +113% 208622 CPU 29781 - GPU 14379 - Memory 29514 - UX 24907 - Total score 97777 208622 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A02s n/a Moto G Power (2021) 371 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 2 FPS Graphics score - 371 PCMark 3.0 score - 6214 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 ROM One UI 3.1 Core - OS size 15 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No - Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A02s 80 dB Moto G Power (2021) n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 January 2021 Release date January 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power (2021) is definitely a better buy.