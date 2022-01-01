Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Moto G Power (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Samsung Galaxy A02s
Motorola Moto G Power (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Power (2022)
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (449 against 404 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Moto G Power (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 1095:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
404 nits
Moto G Power (2022) +11%
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 167.24 mm (6.58 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.54 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.36 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Motorola Moto G Power (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G37
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 29781 -
GPU 14379 -
Memory 29514 -
UX 24907 -
Total score 97861 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:36 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:46 hr -
Watching video 14:37 hr -
Gaming 06:05 hr -
Standby 131 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.65 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 November 2021
Release date January 2021 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G Power (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

