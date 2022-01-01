Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Motorola One 5G Ace VS Samsung Galaxy A02s Motorola One 5G Ace Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Motorola One 5G Ace, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 16 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola One 5G Ace Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (373K versus 97K)

46% higher pixel density (393 vs 270 PPI)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Fingerprint scanner

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 85.7% Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 1095:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A02s 405 nits One 5G Ace n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A02s 81.8% One 5G Ace +5% 85.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Motorola One 5G Ace in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 619 GPU clock 720 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A02s 130 One 5G Ace +396% 645 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A02s 491 One 5G Ace +300% 1963 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A02s 97777 One 5G Ace +282% 373702 CPU 29781 - GPU 14379 - Memory 29514 - UX 24907 - Total score 97777 373702

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 ROM One UI 3.1 Core - OS size 15 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A02s 80 dB One 5G Ace n/a

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2020 January 2021 Release date January 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola One 5G Ace is definitely a better buy.