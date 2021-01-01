Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Nokia 2.4 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Nokia 2.4

Самсунг Галакси А02s
VS
Нокиа 2.4
Samsung Galaxy A02s
Nokia 2.4

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia 2.4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia 2.4
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (109K versus 99K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (450 against 408 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 161 and 132 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Nokia 2.4

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 80.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 94%
Response time 37 ms 35 ms
Contrast 1095:1 1712:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
408 nits
Nokia 2.4 +10%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165.9 mm (6.53 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Gray, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s +1%
81.8%
Nokia 2.4
80.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Nokia 2.4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
132
Nokia 2.4 +22%
161
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
497
Nokia 2.4 +2%
508
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A02s
99363
Nokia 2.4 +11%
109827
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Android One
OS size 15 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:36 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Nokia 2.4
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Nokia 2.4
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
Nokia 2.4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02s +2%
80 dB
Nokia 2.4
78.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 September 2020
Release date January 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Nokia 2.4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A11 vs Galaxy A02s
2. Redmi 9 vs Galaxy A02s
3. Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A02s
4. Galaxy A01 vs Galaxy A02s
5. Galaxy A02 vs Galaxy A02s
6. Galaxy A11 vs Nokia 2.4
7. Redmi 9C vs Nokia 2.4
8. Galaxy A01 vs Nokia 2.4
9. Nokia 5.3 vs Nokia 2.4
10. Y5 (2019) vs Nokia 2.4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish