Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Nokia X10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4470 mAh
  • Weighs 55.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Nokia X10
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1833 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (441 against 398 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Nokia X10

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 79.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 1095:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
398 nits
Nokia X10 +11%
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 79.7 mm (3.14 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s +3%
81.8%
Nokia X10
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Nokia X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 619
GPU clock 720 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
129
Nokia X10 +288%
500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
485
Nokia X10 +240%
1650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4470 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:36 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Nokia X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Nokia X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
Nokia X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No -
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 4 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date January 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia X10 is definitely a better buy.

