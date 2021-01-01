Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Oppo A16 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Oppo A16

Самсунг Галакси А02s
VS
Оппо Реалми А16
Samsung Galaxy A02s
Oppo A16

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A16, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A16
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (477 against 406 nits)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 176 and 131 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Oppo A16

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% -
Response time 37 ms -
Contrast 1095:1 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
406 nits
Oppo A16 +17%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s
81.8%
Oppo A16 +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Oppo A16 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Helio G35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
131
Oppo A16 +34%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
494
Oppo A16 +102%
998
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s
96899
Oppo A16
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core ColorOS 11.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:36 hr 3:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Oppo A16
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Oppo A16
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
Oppo A16
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02s
80 dB
Oppo A16
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 July 2021
Release date January 2021 July 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 129 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A16 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A21s
2. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Galaxy M11
3. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Oppo A53
4. Samsung Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A20s
5. Oppo A16 and Oppo A53
6. Oppo A16 and Oppo A31
7. Oppo A16 and Oppo A15
8. Oppo A16 and Oppo A74

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish