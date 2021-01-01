Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Oppo A31
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A31, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
- 9.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (96K versus 10K)
- Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 15.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo A31
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (477 against 406 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Thinner bezels – 7.2% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
50
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|89%
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|-
|Response time
|37 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1095:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
131
Oppo A31 +32%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
494
Oppo A31 +101%
995
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
84877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s +855%
96899
10146
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|ColorOS 6.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4230 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:36 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
34:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|January 2021
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 131 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.37 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A31.
