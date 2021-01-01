Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Oppo A74 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Oppo A74

Самсунг Галакси А02s
VS
Оппо А74
Samsung Galaxy A02s
Oppo A74

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo A74, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 96K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (602 against 406 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1804 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Oppo A74

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 100%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 37 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast 1095:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
406 nits
Oppo A74 +48%
602 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s
81.8%
Oppo A74 +3%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Oppo A74 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
131
Oppo A74 +131%
303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
494
Oppo A74 +182%
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s
96899
Oppo A74 +86%
179947
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (154th and 136th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core ColorOS 11.1
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:36 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s
16:03 hr
Oppo A74
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s
34:05 hr
Oppo A74
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02s
80 dB
Oppo A74 +12%
89.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A74 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
