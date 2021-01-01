Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A02s vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Oppo Realme 8 5G

Самсунг Галакси А02s
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 5G
Samsung Galaxy A02s
Oppo Realme 8 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Weighs 20.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 96K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (566 against 402 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A02s
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.5% 98.3%
Response time 37 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast 1095:1 823:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A02s
402 nits
Realme 8 5G +41%
566 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A02s
81.8%
Realme 8 5G +3%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 506 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 720 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A02s
130
Realme 8 5G +337%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A02s
489
Realme 8 5G +265%
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A02s
96375
Realme 8 5G +210%
298631
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (159th and 88th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 Core Realme UI 2.0
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:36 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A02s
16:29 hr
Realme 8 5G +5%
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s +31%
16:03 hr
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s +15%
34:05 hr
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (55th and 106th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A02s
80 dB
Realme 8 5G +2%
81.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date January 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 131 USD ~ 183 USD
SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A21s
2. Galaxy A02s and Galaxy M11
3. Galaxy A02s and Oppo A53
4. Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A20s
5. Galaxy A02s and Galaxy A32
6. Realme 8 5G and Poco X3 Pro
7. Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G
8. Realme 8 5G and Realme X7
9. Realme 8 5G and Realme 7 5G
10. Realme 8 5G and Realme 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish