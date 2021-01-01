Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Oppo Realme 8 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
- Weighs 20.8 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 96K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (566 against 402 nits)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
19
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
52
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|83.9%
|RGB color space
|95.5%
|98.3%
|Response time
|37 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|1095:1
|823:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 506
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|933 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|1
|2
|Storage size
|32 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
130
Realme 8 5G +337%
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
489
Realme 8 5G +265%
1785
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96375
Realme 8 5G +210%
298631
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (159th and 88th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1 Core
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:36 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:29 hr
Realme 8 5G +5%
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A02s +31%
16:03 hr
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A02s +15%
34:05 hr
29:54 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (55th and 106th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|January 2021
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 131 USD
|~ 183 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.4 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.37 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1