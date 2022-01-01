Samsung Galaxy A02s vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A02s Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A02s (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 97K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

Fingerprint scanner

2.7x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 130 points

Reverse charging feature

More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T610

The phone is 7-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 95.5% - Response time 37 ms - Contrast 1095:1 - Max. Brightness Galaxy A02s +2% 405 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A02s 81.8% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A02s and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 506 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 720 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~124 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock 933 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A02s 130 Realme C21Y +168% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A02s 491 Realme C21Y +163% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A02s 97777 Realme C21Y +98% 193186 CPU 29781 66485 GPU 14379 32103 Memory 29514 37779 UX 24907 57506 Total score 97777 193186

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Core Realme UI 2.0 OS size 15 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/5" Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A02s 80 dB Realme C21Y n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2020 June 2021 Release date January 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.37 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C21Y. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02s.