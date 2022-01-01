Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.