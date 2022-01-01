Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Oppo Realme C11 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Oppo Realme C11 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C11 Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G35

Slow-motion recording at 90FPS

23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 179 and 146 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.7% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 Core 446 nits Realme C11 +7% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 Core 81.8% Realme C11 81.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Oppo Realme C11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek Helio G35 Max. clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock - 680 MHz FLOPS - ~54.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 1 2 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 Core 146 Realme C11 +23% 179 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 Core 754 Realme C11 +31% 991 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 Core 114298 Realme C11 +7% 122008 CPU - 38954 GPU - 16847 Memory - 26654 UX - 40547 Total score 114298 122008

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 1.0 OS size 8.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No 90 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 June 2020 Release date December 2021 August 2020 SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme C11. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.