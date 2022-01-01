Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C31, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.