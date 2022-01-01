Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 Core vs Realme C33 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Oppo Realme C33

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C33
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (211K versus 115K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc Tiger T612
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03 Core
vs
Realme C33

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.1%

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 187 gramm (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Oppo Realme C33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Unisoc Tiger T612
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock - 614 MHz
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Channels 1 2
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 Core
148
Realme C33 +135%
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03 Core
763
Realme C33 +77%
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 Core
115725
Realme C33 +83%
211935
CPU - 68272
GPU - 21829
Memory - 62343
UX - 57675
Total score 115725 211935
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI S
OS size 8.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 3:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 September 2022
Release date December 2021 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme C33 is definitely a better buy.

