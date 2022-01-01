Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C33, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.