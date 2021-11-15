Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A01 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A01

Самсунг Галакси А03 Core
VS
Самсунг Галакси А01
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Samsung Galaxy A01

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439
  • 11% higher pixel density (301 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 62 grams less
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 178 and 148 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03 Core
vs
Galaxy A01

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 301 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 75.1%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03 Core +5%
454 nits
Galaxy A01
431 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03 Core +9%
81.8%
Galaxy A01
75.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A01 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 505
GPU clock - 450 MHz
FLOPS - ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 Core +8%
115048
Galaxy A01
106209
CPU - 42793
GPU - 10702
Memory - 29466
UX - 22484
Total score 115048 106209
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Android Go One UI Core 3.1
OS size 8.8 GB 7.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 December 2019
Release date December 2021 February 2020
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A01.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A03 Core
2. Galaxy A01 Core and Galaxy A03 Core
3. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A01
4. Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A01
5. Redmi 8A and Galaxy A01
6. Redmi 7A and Galaxy A01
7. Y6 (2019) and Galaxy A01

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish