Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 49K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • 15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 61 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03 Core
vs
Galaxy A01 Core

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 5.3 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 311 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 74.5%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03 Core +5%
454 nits
Galaxy A01 Core
431 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03 Core +10%
81.8%
Galaxy A01 Core
74.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek MT6739
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8100
GPU clock - 500 MHz
FLOPS - ~21 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 800 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 16 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 Core +134%
115048
Galaxy A01 Core
49240
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Android Go Android Go
OS size 8.8 GB 5.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 July 2020
Release date December 2021 August 2020
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.64 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.18 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

