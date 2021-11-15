Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs A01 Core VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core, which is powered by MediaTek MT6739 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 49K)

Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3000 mAh

Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Has 2x more RAM: 2GB versus 1GB

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

15% higher pixel density (311 vs 270 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower

Weighs 61 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 5.3 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 270 ppi 311 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 74.5% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 Core +5% 454 nits Galaxy A01 Core 431 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 141.7 mm (5.58 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 67.5 mm (2.66 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 Core +10% 81.8% Galaxy A01 Core 74.5%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A01 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A MediaTek MT6739 Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock - 500 MHz FLOPS - ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 1 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock - 800 MHz Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 16 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 Core 148 Galaxy A01 Core n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 Core 760 Galaxy A01 Core n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 Core +134% 115048 Galaxy A01 Core 49240

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM Android Go Android Go OS size 8.8 GB 5.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3000 mAh Charge power 10 W 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable Yes Yes Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (8 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 July 2020 Release date December 2021 August 2020 SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.64 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.18 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is definitely a better buy.