Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A02 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Samsung Galaxy A02 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02, which is powered by Mediatek MT6739W and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (115K versus 66K)

The phone is 10-months newer

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+4)

38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 148 and 107 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02 Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Price Samsung Galaxy A02 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.9% Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 Core 454 nits Galaxy A02 n/a

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 Core 81.8% Galaxy A02 81.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A02 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Mediatek MT6739W Max. clock 1600 MHz 1500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8100 GPU clock - 570 MHz FLOPS - ~21 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 Core +38% 148 Galaxy A02 107 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 Core +88% 760 Galaxy A02 405 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 Core +73% 115048 Galaxy A02 66671 CPU - 22242 GPU - 2843 Memory - 21450 UX - 19920 Total score 115048 66671

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Android Go One UI Core 3.1 OS size 8.8 GB 9.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable Yes No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging No No Full charging time 2:50 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (8 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 January 2021 Release date December 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.65 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.71 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A02.