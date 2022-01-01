Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A02s VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Samsung Galaxy A02s Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The phone is 1-year newer

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 97K)

Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (446 against 405 nits)

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 146 and 130 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 15W fast charging

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450

Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8% Display tests RGB color space - 95.5% Response time - 37 ms Contrast - 1095:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy A03 Core +10% 446 nits Galaxy A02s 405 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 Core 81.8% Galaxy A02s 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 506 GPU clock - 720 MHz FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3 Memory clock - 933 MHz Channels 1 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A03 Core +12% 146 Galaxy A02s 130 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A03 Core +54% 754 Galaxy A02s 491 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A03 Core +17% 114298 Galaxy A02s 97777 CPU - 29781 GPU - 14379 Memory - 29514 UX - 24907 Total score 114298 97777

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core OS size 8.8 GB 15 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A03 Core n/a Galaxy A02s 80 dB

Other Category Budget Budget Announced November 2021 November 2020 Release date December 2021 January 2021 SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.37 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.