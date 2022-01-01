Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core vs Galaxy A02s

VS
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 Core (with Unisoc SC9863A) that was released on November 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (114K versus 97K)
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (446 against 405 nits)
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 146 and 130 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 450
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03 Core
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
Response time - 37 ms
Contrast - 1095:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03 Core +10%
446 nits
Galaxy A02s
405 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 211 gramm (7.44 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 Core and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 28 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Adreno 506
GPU clock - 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock - 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 Core +17%
114298
Galaxy A02s
97777
CPU - 29781
GPU - 14379
Memory - 29514
UX - 24907
Total score 114298 97777
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 8.8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable Yes No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:50 hr 2:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 1 (8 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 November 2020
Release date December 2021 January 2021
SAR (head) 0.24 W/kg 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A02s. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

