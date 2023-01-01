Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 5.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 149K)
  • Delivers 108% higher peak brightness (869 against 418 nits)
  • 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 83%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 96.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 45 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1641:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A03
418 nits
Pixel 6a +108%
869 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Pixel 6a +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Google Tensor
Max clock 1600 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 650 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
302
Pixel 6a +344%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
1035
Pixel 6a +219%
3302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
149274
Pixel 6a +411%
762887
CPU 60739 208269
GPU 24375 305908
Memory 33135 110039
UX 32172 144068
Total score 149274 762887
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A03
405
Pixel 6a +1449%
6275
Max surface temperature 43.2 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 97% 55%
Graphics test 2 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 405 6275
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A03
6696
Pixel 6a +45%
9720
Web score 5974 6092
Video editing 3934 5676
Photo editing 13667 17494
Data manipulation 5357 9105
Writing score 7791 15469
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 13.5 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 3:35 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 16:44 hr
Gaming - 06:15 hr
Standby - 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A03
n/a
Pixel 6a
32:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB
Pixel 6a +7%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced November 2021 May 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

