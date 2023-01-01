Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 5.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (762K versus 149K)
- Delivers 108% higher peak brightness (869 against 418 nits)
- 59% higher pixel density (429 vs 270 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
17
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
73
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
49
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1100 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.8%
|83%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96%
|96.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|45 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|1641:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc T606
|Google Tensor
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2171 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
302
Pixel 6a +344%
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1035
Pixel 6a +219%
3302
|CPU
|60739
|208269
|GPU
|24375
|305908
|Memory
|33135
|110039
|UX
|32172
|144068
|Total score
|149274
|762887
|Max surface temperature
|43.2 °C
|41.4 °C
|Stability
|97%
|55%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|37 FPS
|Graphics score
|405
|6275
|Web score
|5974
|6092
|Video editing
|3934
|5676
|Photo editing
|13667
|17494
|Data manipulation
|5357
|9105
|Writing score
|7791
|15469
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|14.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (20% in 40 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|3:35 hr
|1:51 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:44 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|91 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1960
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
133
Video quality
126
Generic camera score
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.
