Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (452 against 401 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 335 and 242 points
  • Weighs 20 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 82.4%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A03
401 nits
Honor 9C +13%
452 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Honor 9C +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
242
Honor 9C +38%
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
910
Honor 9C +56%
1416
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
180041
Honor 9C +8%
194472
CPU 59385 72705
GPU 26274 30026
Memory 34858 41642
UX 59038 49339
Total score 180041 194472
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 6672 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI Core 3.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time - 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 April 2020
Release date January 2022 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A03. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9C.

