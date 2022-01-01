Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.