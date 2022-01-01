Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Hot 12 Play – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 12 Play, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T610 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 12 Play
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (195K versus 151K)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 343 and 304 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Hot 12 Play

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 45 ms -
Contrast 1641:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A03
422 nits
Hot 12 Play
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 170.47 mm (6.71 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.32 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 194.9 gramm (6.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Hot 12 Play +3%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Infinix Hot 12 Play in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc Tiger T610
Max. clock 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 ARM Mali G52 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 614 MHz
FLOPS - ~71.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03
304
Hot 12 Play +13%
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
1049
Hot 12 Play +22%
1279
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03
151340
Hot 12 Play +29%
195742
CPU 60739 66981
GPU 24375 31721
Memory 33135 39845
UX 32172 56402
Total score 151340 195742
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A03
403
Hot 12 Play +31%
527
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 403 527
PCMark 3.0 score 6688 8255
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 XOS 10
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 3:35 hr 3:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB
Hot 12 Play
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2021 May 2022
Release date January 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Infinix Hot 12 Play is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

