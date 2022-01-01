Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.