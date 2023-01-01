Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Motorola Moto G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A03 Motorola Moto G22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 96% 93.2% PWM Not detected Not detected Response time 45 ms 40 ms Contrast 1641:1 902:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A03 418 nits Moto G22 +3% 429 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A03 81.8% Moto G22 +3% 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI Core 5.0 - OS size 13.5 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 65 min) Full charging time 3:35 hr 2:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 1 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 4 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A03 81.9 dB Moto G22 +6% 86.9 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced November 2021 March 2022 Release date January 2022 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G22. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.