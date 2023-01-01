Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A03 vs Moto G22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A03 vs Motorola Moto G22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A03 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on November 26, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (149K versus 114K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 302 and 241 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G22
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A03
vs
Moto G22

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.8% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 96% 93.2%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 45 ms 40 ms
Contrast 1641:1 902:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A03
418 nits
Moto G22 +3%
429 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.95 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 74.94 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A03
81.8%
Moto G22 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A03 and Motorola Moto G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 MediaTek Helio G37
Max clock 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A03 +25%
302
Moto G22
241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A03
1035
Moto G22 +2%
1059
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A03 +30%
149274
Moto G22
114557
CPU 60739 33595
GPU 24375 16969
Memory 33135 25788
UX 32172 38644
Total score 149274 114557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 43.2 °C 40.2 °C
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 405 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A03
6696
Moto G22
n/a
Web score 5974 -
Video editing 3934 -
Photo editing 13667 -
Data manipulation 5357 -
Writing score 7791 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI Core 5.0 -
OS size 13.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (20% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 65 min)
Full charging time 3:35 hr 2:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 5312 x 2988
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 1 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 4 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A03
81.9 dB
Moto G22 +6%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced November 2021 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G22. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A03.

